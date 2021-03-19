A CARE assistant in York, who is also a keen artist, has been using her sketches to bond with her clients in special way.

Marzanna Filipiuk, a home care assistant for The Great Care Company based in the city, said she has always had a passion for art.

One day when she picked up her pencils, Marzanna realised it could be a unique way to bond with her clients by creating portraits for them.

Marzanna said “By creating the portraits I wanted to bring joy and comfort to the family and friends of the people I look after, by helping them to see their loved ones differently through my sketches.

"Some of my clients have dementia and creating these portraits can help to improve their sense of self and identity.

"Each client has reacted very warmly to the portrait, it really has put them in a better mood and that is something that I will always take with me as an accomplishment.

"I’m so grateful to be able to share my passion for art at work."

The Great Care Company has a range of schemes in place as incentives for all their carers.

The Extra Mile Fund was set up so the care team could use it to help their clients more than they normally would, and Marzanna is doing just that with her artwork.

So far Marzanna has completed four portraits and said she has "no intention of stopping there."

Once finished, the framed portrait is then gifted to the client, bringing joy to them and their families.

Marzanna said she hopes to continue drawing and bringing a smile to the faces of her clients.