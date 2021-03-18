A MAN has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving over an incident in Harrogate which left a police officer with a fractured kneecap.
North Yorkshire Police said the 30-year-old man had also been charged with driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without third party insurance, and was due to appear in Harrogate Magistrates today.
A spokesperson said a 35-year-old man and 24-year-old woman who were arrested after the incident, which happened in Bewerley Road on Tuesday, had been released on conditional bail.
They said a male officer who suffered a fractured kneecap when a car collided with him had had to undergo surgery and remained in hospital.