Clarrie O’Callaghan, owner of The Rattle Owl restaurant in York, is the co-creator of the Femicide Census, which annually records and analyses the deaths of women at the hands of men in the UK.

In November 2020, the census published the results of a 10-year study, from 2009 to 2018 which showed that 1,425 women and girls, aged 14 and over, were killed.

The majority of women killed by men (59 per cent) were aged between 26 and 55.

WHILE the UK has begun a national conversation about violence against women and girls following Sarah Everard’s killing, in York we mark 12 years since the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence, writes Clarrie O'Callaghan.

As a city, we recognise that two York families have had to endure the disappearance of their daughters covered incessantly in the national press and in writing this I am part of that.

But the reason I write is because I helped set up the Femicide Census, that recognises all women killed by men and acknowledges the thousands across our nation who mourn their own daughters, mothers, sisters, friends and colleagues.

Our data, and the patterns we highlight, is part of the national movement in addressing men’s fatal violence against women and identifying ways in which we prevent more families having to mourn.

Floral tributes to Sarah Everard at the bandstand at Clapham Common Picture: Steve Parsons/PA

I’m also from York and, through a set of horrific circumstances, two of our own have opened up a national discourse about violence and women’s safety.

Sarah would have been very aware of Claudia’s disappearance, as all women in York are.

In many ways we are all shaped by the fact that what happened to Claudia is unresolved after all this time.

We adjust our behaviour and our understanding of what is possible at night or early morning alone because of the threat of what could happen, of what some men do.

But we need to be mindful that although eight per cent of all killings are by a stranger (so not rare on any scale), most women are at fatal risk from a man they know - 62 per cent are killed by a spouse or intimate partner, while the wider family, friends, acquaintances, colleagues and neighbours make up the rest.

With cuts to budgets of domestic and sexual violence charities they are struggling to cope with increased demand under lockdown in particular.

And while the police have been criticised for their handling of the circumstances around Sarah’s disappearance, cuts to policing budgets has an impact on operations. The Government needs to recognise that if services are underfunded, women’s lives are at stake.

There will be the inevitable ‘what about men?' and ‘it’s not all men’. Yes, we are talking about male violence because men kill many more women than women have ever killed other women or indeed their male partners.

We know men are more likely to be killed - but by other men.

For both Sarah and Claudia and all other women killed or at risk, if you think ‘what about?', remember that we need male allies to tackle the common issue of male violence and if you say 'it’s not all', I’m going to ask you what you are doing among family, friends and colleagues, or on a night out, to challenge the ones who are.

Artwork by Natalie Smith was commissioned to help raise funds for IDAS in York.

Given my femicide work, The Rattle Owl has always had a fundraising connection to York’s Independent Domestic Abuse Service as I’m acutely aware of the financial constraints that front line services work under.

This year’s efforts include us commissioning a picture from York-based artist Natalie Smith which is available for a donation of £20 to IDAS through www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the rattleowl.

If you send confirmation of donation and address to info@rattleowl.co.uk we’ll ship the print to you. We’ve already raised £680 and we’ve still a number of prints left."

IDAS director Sarah Hill said: “As we reflect on the horrific murder of Sarah and of Claudia’s unsolved disappearance and acknowledge the many women who have been murdered in 2020, it is important to provide information about the charities that help those who are victims or survivors of abuse and violence. IDAS is your local charity.

"During the last 12 months we have seen an increase in the number of people accessing our support and, at times, our helplines have been inundated with calls.

"We support over 10,000 families every year in Yorkshire and over the last year we’ve worked hard to adapt our services to make sure people who are isolated can access our support.

"We provide live chat, helplines, online groups,1-2-1 support and accommodation for anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse and we also support women and men who have been sexually assaulted. We provide opportunities for people to become involved.

"From volunteers to champions to donors, if you are able to support our work, now is the time.

"If we get to work right now, we can capture this moment of awareness and outrage and make the changes society needs to be safe for all our children and grandchildren."

www.idas.org.uk/get-involved/