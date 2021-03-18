AN appeal has gone out to try and find the family of a man who has died.
The North Yorkshire Coroner is appealing for any information which would help them to locate the next of kin of 74-year-old Edward Moore.
Mr Moore died at his home in Westbourne Road in Selby on Tuesday, March 16. There are no suspicious circumstances around his death.
The Coroner is appealing to anyone who knew Mr Moore, who may have information which would help them trace his next of kin to contact their office on 01609 643168.
