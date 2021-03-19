A SCHEME to provide new jobs for the young unemployed is gaining momentum in North Yorkshire with a wide range of options being thrown open.
The Kickstart scheme is a national initiative, championed by Chancellor of the Exchequer and Richmond MP Rishi Sunak, designed to set young people on the road to fulfilling careers through six-month job placements.
In North Yorkshire, the county council has stepped in, taking on the co-ordination and provision of employability support for small businesses and charities.
Councillor Andrew Lee, executive member for business and economic development, said: "All those involved will have new skills, improved levels of experience and a great addition to their CV by the time the scheme is completed."
Those recruited will go on to work with a wide range of organisations, including the authority itself.
So far, 45 employers want to offer a total of 208 roles, with the county council making 30 roles available.
The council is acting as a ‘gateway’ organisation, providing support for the Kickstart funding applications, the recruitment process, employability support to the new recruits and an ongoing commitment to offer support throughout the placement.