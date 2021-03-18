CAPTAIN Tom’s funeral sword is to go on display at York Army Museum.
The museum near Clifford's Tower is scheduled to re-open to visitors on May 17 with an exhibition featuring the sword, which was placed on the coffin of Captain Sir Tom Moore at his funeral last month.
A spokesman said that on one side of the blade, the badge of Captain Tom’s old regiment, the Duke of Wellington’s, plus that of the current regiment, The Yorkshire Regiment, is etched, along with his regimental number and name: 193763 Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Under his name is etched the regimental motto: ‘Fortune Favours The Brave’. On the other side, beautifully etched in glowing silver, ‘Tomorrow will be a good day’.
The centenarian raised more than £33million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden last year but died with Covid in February.
