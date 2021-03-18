CAMPAIGNERS demonstrating in the 'Kill the Bill' protest marched through York city centre yesterday.

For the second time in three days, protestors walked through the city centre and past the Minster, chanting and displaying signs to protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

The protests are being held across the country as campaigners believe that the new bill undermines the right to peaceful protest, while giving police forces around the country more power.

Rallies were also held in St Helen’s Square and King’s Square in the city.

On Tuesday evening, the Parliamentary vote was held on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which passed by 359 votes to 263.

The demonstrations are being held in memory of Sarah Everard, originally from York, who disappeared after walking home alone in Clapham on March 3 and whose body was identified last Friday.

Serving police constable Wayne Couzens, 48, was charged on Friday last week with kidnapping and killing Sarah.

Amy D'Agorne, one of the campaigners, claimed: "I think that there have been a few different events that were the galvanising momentum behind this protest.

"Firstly the death of Sarah Everard in London last week, and the response of the Met Police towards the vigil held afterwards. Then for the Government to even consider passing the Police Crackdown Bill, a bill that would make protesting prosecutable of up to 10 years, when rape is only five.

"It seems to be a bill underlyingly aimed at the suppression of movements such as Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion. I think this protest is just the first of many to come."

The Home Office has insisted its proposals will respect human rights, including the right to protest.