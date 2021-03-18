A TEACHER who hid a camera in a school bathroom has been jailed for child sex offences.
Thomas David Ball, 30, of Over Road, Atherstone in Warwickshire appeared at York Crown Court yesterday (17 March 2021) where he was sentenced to 20 months in prison for seven child sexual offences.
Ball hid a camera in a bathroom at a North Yorkshire school in Summer 2018 where he was working at the time. He plead guilty to voyeurism, three counts of making indecent images of children, one count of taking indecent images of children and one count of possessing indecent images of children.
North Yorkshire Police Detective Constable, Adam Fenwick, said:
“Thomas Ball was in a trusted position of responsibility which he has blatantly abused for his own gratification. When the device was found he attempted to deny all offences but thanks to extensive digital evidence we were able to prove without doubt that he had purchased and planted the camera.
“He is a cold and calculating individual who carefully planned and premeditated his actions. He clearly poses a significant risk to young people and we hope his sentencing will give some closure to the victim and their family.”
