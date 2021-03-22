"NEVER got to say goodbye or say I love you." This is just one of the many heartbreaking tributes people in York have been leaving to loved ones they have lost to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

They have left their messages - and photos - in a new online book of condolence set up by The Press.

As we mark the first anniversary of the first lockdown, it seems an important time to reflect on the grief and devastation experienced by so many.

The reality of the situation has been felt in every corner of the York area, with many lives taken far too soon by Covid-19.

Our online book of condolence gives our readers the chance to share life stories and memories of those who have died.

With an endless stream of statistics about cases and deaths, it’s sometimes easy to forget that behind every number is a person.

We want to ensure they are not forgotten - and one way to do that is through our book of condolence.

Many families have been bereaved since the start of the pandemic, with every death devastating for all who knew them, and we hope this online book provides a comforting place for people to remember their loved ones.

Here are some of the moving tributes posted so far; our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones to Covid.

Allan Dunford

Allan Dunford who died on November 15 aged 69 from Covid-19

His family posted: "We would like to pay tribute to my dad Allan Dunford who sadly passed away on November 15, 2020 aged 69 from Covid-19, his family are totally devastated. A loving husband to Linda, a father to Claire, Carrie and Adam. Grandad to Amber, Harvey, Tristan, Maisy and Hattie. We would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at York ICU who looked after him in his final days. We can’t even begin to imagine how hard it must be caring for patients day in day out with this horrible disease. Gone but never forgotten, we love you Dad."

Martin White

Martin White who died on April 12 2020

Patricia D’elia posted: "Martin White lost his life on April 12, 2020. Never got to say goodbye or say I love you. Think of you ever day. Miss you so so much. xxx"

Thomas Henry Bye

His daughter Pamela Atkinson posted: "My Dad, Thomas Henry Bye, of Walpole Street, York. He was a kind man, always there when I needed him I love him so much and miss him every day. You will always be in my heart, Dad. Love you always. Take care of Mum in Heaven, hope you’re both happy together again. Wish I could give you both a big hug, love always."

Charlie Wheatley

His daughter Elena Moore posted: "We lost our dad to Covid, Charlie Wheatley. Dad had plenty of life still for living - our lives will never be the same without you in it. Mum, Carmen - didn't wait long til she joined you. Together again."

How to leave a tribute

If you have lost someone special and would like to post your personal tribute, click HERE to have your tribute included in our book of condolence - or visit yorkpress.co.uk/covid-19-tributes/

Please tell us the person’s full name, age and where they were from, as well as some words you would like to be included. Please include a photograph too - as well as your name.

You can also read all the moving tributes by clicking on this link yorkpress.co.uk/covid-19-tributes/

