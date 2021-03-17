YORK police are appealing for information after vandals caused damage to a property in a city suburb.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident is believed to have taken place at around 7.30pm on Sunday, March 7 and involved damage to a UPVC door at the rear of a property in East Parade in Heworth, which is accessed down a side alley.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious activity seen in the area.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicola Russell. You can also email Nicola.Russell@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
