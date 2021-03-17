A FAMOUS family baker has set out a timetable for reopening its cafes and tearooms as the country comes out of lockdown.
Bettys, which has two cafés in York as well as outlets in Harrogate, shut its tea rooms at the start of January, followed several weeks later by its shops.
Now Bettys say that "with a fair wind we’ll be fully open by mid-May - fancy counter full, cake stands gleaming and tea piping hot". All shops and cafes should be reopened by the middle of May, all that is, with the exception of their Stonegate cafe.
A Bettys spokeswoman said: "While national pandemic procedures are still in place, specifically social distancing measures, we cannot open our Stonegate café, as it is too small for us to implement these practices. It has been closed since the start of the pandemic as a consequence."
Reopening dates for your diary:
- Monday, March 29 Tea House in RHS Gardens Harlow Carr
- Monday April 12, all Bettys shops
- Monday May 17 all cafés - except Stonegate in York