A MEMBER of staff at the University of York has been appointed to an expert panel looking at the experiences of children and young people living in care.
Chris Hoyle will join the Expert by Experience Board of the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care.
The board aims to help guide the review team in hearing the experiences of children, young people, adults and families in its review of social care systems.
Mr Hoyle said: “I'm delighted to be appointed to this important role and to have the opportunity to learn from the rich and diverse experiences within the group.
“It is a huge honour and responsibility to help ensure that care experienced voices from across the country have a meaningful say in such an important review."
The board said Mr Hoyle was selected through his experiences of living in care himself and his expertise as part of the University’s Widening Participation team.
He has undertaken a number of activities in his own time, including delivering parenting training, sharing professional knowledge, and work with the Perinatal Institute.