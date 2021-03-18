RELATIVES of a talented York artist and father who has died, aged just 36, hope to raise thousands of pounds for the "utterly amazing" York hospice which cared for him in his final weeks.

Jordan Spilman, who worked as a scenic artist on major films including The Greatest Showman, Bourne Legacy and The Dark Knight Rises, died of cancer at home with his family at the weekend.

Staff from St Leonard’s Hospice, where he had been staying until March 5, were still looking after him, visiting on a daily basis.

Jordan, of Nunthorpe Road, leaves a widow Cat and 18-month-old daughter Penny.

Earlier this month, he wrote letters to his daughter so she could read them in later life and remember him.

Jordan grew up in Riccall, and attended Barlby High School before progressing to the Glasgow School of Art and then moving to New York, where he met Cat and became a scenic artist.

He also produced many sketches, paintings and sculptures and after his grandfather Clifford Spilman had written his memoirs, he took the notes to write his autobiography, providing all of the artwork.

His father is artist Neil Spilman and his mother Ruth passed away 12 years ago, also to cancer. Jordan and his family returned to the UK last year.

His cousin David Spilman said he wanted to show his gratitude for the "inspiring, supportive and caring approach of the whole hospice team" by running 10kms a day for 10 consecutive days next month, accompanied by his cousin’s sons William, 18, and Thomas,17.

The teenagers’ father, Andrew McKenzie, who will be providing technical support and help with fundraising, said: “Jordan showed amazing courage and determination and that inspired us all to do something in return.

“The team at St Leonard’s are utterly amazing and raising funds via our 10km a day for the first 10 days of April is a way of showing our appreciation for the great work they do.

“We are encouraging everyone to make a donation so that St Leonard’s can carry on supporting other families.

“My two sons and cousin David would also welcome some encouragement during the challenge and we are planning to set up a web cam so supporters can follow their progress.”

Due to Covid, the runs will take place separately except for Easter Sunday, when the runners will meet for a social distanced run at Sherwood Forest and the Final run, which will be in Sheffield.

l To donate, visit; https://live.justgiving.com/pages/donate/40c0001a-7e8c-41ba-bd67-461b703c14ed