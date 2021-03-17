YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped again over the last 24 hours and just 10 more cases have been recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by two to 47.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 10 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,081.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased very slightly to 45.8 cases per 100,000 population. A further 53 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,756.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, the case rate has increasded by two to 70.6 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 46 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 17,357.
Across the UK, a further 5,758 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,274,579.