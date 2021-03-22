LITTLE Georgie Bella Wilcock was born on lockdown day, March 23, last year, and tomorrow will celebrate her first birthday - while the nation is still in lockdown.

Mum Rachel Plimmer gave birth at York Hospital via a planned c-section - just as the Prime Minister announced the first national lockdown.

Georgie weighed in at 6lb 13oz - and became the newest addition to the family who live in Pocklington.

Dad Timothy and siblings Jesse, Thomas and Daisy couldn't wait for cuddles.

But grandparents had to wait until the summer before they could greet little Georgie. And some relatives are still waiting for that first cuddle because of renewed lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures.

As Georgie approaches her first birthday, England remains in lockdown. There can be no big family get together - not yet at least.

So what has it been like bringing up a new baby in lockdown?

We asked Rachel, 28, to share her story - and show us a year of special photos marking little Georgie's first year in lockdown.

What was it like having a baby actually on lockdown day?

It was a very strange experience! I had booked in for a section 19 weeks earlier and who would have guessed back in the November that we would have been in that situation?! I was very fortunate as my partner was able to stay with me for the full day and come back the next day too. It was very hard being away from my other children for two days and not being allowed visitors, but it was also quite nice to be able to relax a bit more without being disturbed by visitors to other new mums on the ward. All of the midwives and everyone in theatre were amazing as always and we will be forever grateful.

Georgie at five hours old - lockdown day March 23 2020

What has it been like for you this year bringing up Georgie under so many restrictions?

I can honestly say that it has been very challenging! I think all parents will agree to some extent. In comparison to the arrival of my other children, Georgie has definitely missed out on similar experiences. Something so simple as meeting up with family and friends will never be taken for granted again! My best friend had her first baby in July, Georgie saw him for the first time in August when we met up for a walk and they were both in slings. My older children were interacting with other babies at weeks old not seeing one from a distance at four months old. We had no parent and baby groups to attend and as I only had five months' maternity leave we were very restricted with anything we could do as a family within that time too. Plus the added chaos of attempting to home school my eldest alongside it all. We have definitely made the most of a bad situation though and she is so lucky to have her older siblings to learn from and encourage her development.

Rachel with baby Georgie

What has been the hardest part of it all?

The hardest part for me was not being able to see close family. I really struggled with not being able to see my mum in particular in those early days. There are still a lot of family members that she hasn’t seen too but at least we are all safe. She is obviously too young to understand anyway so she is oblivious to missing out which is what I keep reminding myself.

Cuddles with siblings Thomas and Daisy

And the best bit - if any?

Don’t get me wrong visitors are always welcomed but in one sense it was quite nice as a new mum not to be overwhelmed with people coming and going when we got home. We were in our (quite big) little family bubble spending time together, finding our feet and adapting to the needs of the 6th member of the family.

Georgie getting her first bottle with daddy Tim

Tell us about when she got to meet other family members, especially grandparents. When was that and how did you all feel?

Georgie and my mum had their first cuddle in June. It was heartbreaking in one sense because she was quite unsettled at first, probably because she had only received cuddles from us until then, but she soon realised that Granny cuddles are pretty amazing! My dad had cuddles a week later and it was quickly a fight between the two of them as to who could cuddle her for the longest. Tim’s parents didn’t have cuddles with her until July but she was very quick to investigate them thoroughly to make up for lost time! A lot of aunties and uncles still haven’t had cuddles with her which is really upsetting but we will hopefully be able to make up for lost time soon.

First cuddles with grandma on June 1 2020

What was Christmas like?

It was the first Christmas that we had the full day at home. We had doorstep visits from grandparents in the morning and a walk in the afternoon to try and make room for more food. It wasn’t very relaxing as it was chaos with lots of little children wanting to play with every single present all at once but it was actually a nice change.

Georgie at Christmas

What plans, if any, do you have for her first birthday?

I have booked the day off work and hopefully we can do something nice in between the school run. As we are still under restrictions there probably won’t be a great deal we can do but hopefully an adventure or two if the weather is nice and some party food.

Georgie dressed up as Goldilocks as she approaches her first birthday

Anything else you would like to tell us?

I’d just like to say well done to all the other parents who have either had new babies during this pandemic or are raising older children (or both like me). We have all done an amazing job and we are all superheroes! Our children’s teachers are also amazing - they definitely have more patience than I do! Hopefully the end is close by now and to anyone who needs to hear this today - you are doing an amazing job.

