GREEN-FINGERED people in York have been enjoying a lifeline during the pandemic - thanks to free access to allotment plots.

York St John University is celebrating Green Week, with a line-up of online events looking towards a sustainable future. As part of the celebration, university staff and York residents have been pondering plant-power and the joy of allotments.

The university has allotment gardens in Northfield, in Haxby Road. During lockdown, the university has waived fees allowing the community to enjoy their plots without worrying about financial obligations.

For some, this outdoor space provided a real 'soil-salvation'.

Allotment newcomer Caera Mahoney found the outdoor plot helped her family find a safe and fun place to spend quality time.

She said: “Getting our plot just before lockdown started has been an absolute lifesaver! It has provided endless hours of outdoor activity and entertainment for the kids, somewhere to run around to their hearts content, discover wildlife, learn about growing their own food, and just general get mucky and have fun!”

And, while social distancing has been a priority, the value of a community is still felt at the allotments. Allotment user Janet said: “It was also lovely to see other people and to wave from afar, have a few chats at a suitable distance, and swop plants at the recycling point.”

Growing enthusiast and university lecturer Liesl King also felt the allotments brought some much-needed interactions: “There’s a wonderful community down there, and having a chat outside in all kinds of weather has been especially good during lockdown.”

Find out more and sign up to events for Green Week at https://www.yorksj.ac.uk/events-calendar/events/external-engagement/green-week-.html For more about York St John University allotments visit https://www.yorksj.ac.uk/staff/estates/university-allotments/