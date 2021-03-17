ONE more Covid-related death has been recorded at a hospital in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation trust, which is the first in over a week.
The latest NHS England data shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 581.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 16 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 77 people that tested positive for coronavirus have died, taking the total in hospitals in England to 85,488.
The dates of death range from January 17 until March 16.
Their families have been informed.
