PRESS readers are getting the chance to listen to an eBook that features York and its environs for free for one week only.

Last year author Paul Amess wrote a book about his walk across England which heavily featured York and the surrounding area called 54 degrees North.

Now Paul would like to give readers the chance to listen to is for free for the week commencing March 29.

The book sees Paul and my two friends Rob and Chris attempting to walk across England in as straight a line as possible, just to see what happened.

Paul said: “We started on the east coast just south of Bridlington, passed York, Knaresborough and Harrogate, then across via Blubberhouses, to end up in Lancaster.

“We had a great time on this walk and learned much about the places we passed through, which is why I decided to turn it into a book.

“The book is a light-hearted account of our walk, and is selling well on Amazon as both a print book and an eBook.

“Along the way, I spoke to people and learned about the history of the places we passed through and the famous and sometimes infamous people that came from there.

“York in particular proved to have a fascinating history of course, which was more than expected. From the grave of Dick Turpin and his fascinating story of how he ended up in it, as well as Guy Fawkes and his equally interesting tale, there were also many much less well-known but still fascinating facts. These includes the fascinatingly named snickelways, such as Muchy Peg Lane; as well as perhaps the most famous coprolite in the world, the Lloyds Bank Coprolite, now held at the Jorvik Centre; and the amazing story of Flora Sandes who came from Nether Poppleton, and whose story really should be much more well-known. Flora became famous for becoming the only British woman to serve as an enlisted soldier during the First World War.”

The book appeals to anyone who likes walking or maybe likes history, and is part of my History Walks series of books.

The ebook will be free online from Amazon from Monday, March 29 to Friday, April 2.

Click here and type in 54 Degrees North.