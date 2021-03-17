York police have confirmed that two people arrested on Saturday on suspicion of dog theft have been released without charge.

"No further action was taken against the suspects and they were not linked to any stolen dogs," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

The two people were arrested on Saturday as part of what the York South policing team described on Twitter as a 'crackdown on dog thefts'.

"We want to send a clear message to these people that we are aware and that we are on the lookout and those responsible will be dealt with," the tweet said.

Police are still investigating an incident in Pluntrain Dale Lane, Pickering, on March 1 in which a man approached a dog walker and tried to snatch his dog from him.

But Inspector Martin Dennison of North Yorkshire Police stressed dog theft and dog snatching was very rare in York and North Yorkshire.

“We know there is a lot of concern around dog thefts both nationally and in North Yorkshire but we want to reassure our communities that these type of incidents are rare, with seven reported to us since October 1, 2020," he said.

“Whilst it is always advisable to take the necessary steps which help keep your pets safe, such as microchipping and keeping them close to you on a walk, dog owners in North Yorkshire do not need to be fearful for their own or their dog’s safety."

He added that police did not condone people taking weapons with them when walking their dog.

“We have heard reports and social media posts around taking weapons for protection on daily dog walks," he said. "I want to underline the fact that we do not advise or condone this.

"Carrying a weapon is illegal and could result in injury to yourself and/or others. "If you see anything suspicious or experience anything which you are worried about then be assured we are here to help so please call 101 to report any concerns.”

Police have issued the following advice about safeguarding your dog;