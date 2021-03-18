Today's incredible photo of a frog in Rowntree Park is by Camera Club member Rising Star Yuk Lai Pang.
What do you think it is thinking? I'm sure readers can come up with some amusing captions - we'd love to see them!
ALso - would you like to see your photographs printed in The Press and online?
The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.
Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!
To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.
