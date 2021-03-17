A CHARITY is aiming to fundraise to support a young boy from York and his family through the daily life challenges of him living with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The charity, called Just4Children, are hoping to help the family of Remy, 5, raise money to allow him to participate in ABA Therapy.

The therapy is a science and evidence-based therapy that is said to improve social, communication and learning skills through positive reinforcement.

Remy's mum, Camille Sainsbury, said: "ABA Therapy would be truly transformative for Remy and provide him with the skills to be independent, happy, and successful.

"Therapy would help to unlock his potential and reduce the behaviours that are getting in the way of him making progress."

The Autism Spectrum Disorder that Remy lives with affects his ability to communicate in a functional way and means that he cannot progress easily.

He also struggles with attention from people, including even his close family as he feels overwhelmed very easily.

When forming friendships with others, Remy finds the conversational aspect difficult and his behaviour can sometimes be very unpredictable, uncontrollable, and even self-injurious at times his mum said.

Camille added: "It breaks my heart to see him struggling to communicate his feelings and form friendships and focus on simple tasks.

"He has a very unique perspective on the world and I want to nurture this and give him every opportunity to shine.

"He loves to tirelessly run up and down and crash into things and people, and play with the same toys most of the day."

Remy attends a mainstream school in York, but he requires one-to-one support since some of the classroom activities are unsuitable for him.

He is on an 'EHCP 'plan and requires a special education program to support his learning as it can be hard for him focus on a task for a reasonable amount of time.

His mum said that the pandemic has made him even more anxious about being around people, and she fears that he will regress unless he has the opportunity to take part in the therapy.

It has been suggested that Remy will need at least 20 to 30 hours a week of specially devised ABA Therapy to work on a variety of essential skills to improve his Autistic Spectrum Condition.

The programme is drug-free and based around the interests of the child with many hours of carefully tailored play therapy delivered by highly trained and qualified tutors at home and school.

To allow for Remy to take part in the therapy, the charity and his family are looking to raise £40,000.

The donation page for Remy can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3vywEwK

The top donations will be entered into a raffle, prizes for which include a photography session with a popular portrait photographer, a candle-lit dinner experience for two with live music, an afternoon tea hamper for two and a two-day filmmaking workshop.

"I will be eternally grateful for any support we can have," Camille went on to say.