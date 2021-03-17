LOVERS of beer and chocolate are in for a treat as two York independent producers team up to launch a new tasting experience.

Ainsty Ales Brewery and York Cocoa Works have joined forces to offer customers a new luxury beer and chocolate tasting experience in the comfort of home.

The two businesses hope to highlight the complimentary benefits of enjoying rich, luxurious chocolate with hoppy, distinctive beers in their new venture.

Andy Herrington, owner of Ainsty Ales Brewery & Taproom, York, said: “What people are looking for more and more is quality, in the ingredients that make the beer, the brewing process itself and finally the taste.

"At Ainsty Ales we’re especially proud of the taste of our beer, so during lockdown we had the opportunity to try new ideas and bringing together the complex flavours of chocolate and beer was certainly an enjoyable piece of research.”

The experience launch follows the successful trial of a Valentines-themed product by Ainsty Ales and York Cocoa Works.

Their new jointly-branded product will be available all year, initially on the Ainsty Ales website.

The Beer & Chocolate Tasting Pack will include four 70g bars of handcrafted chocolate from York Cocoa Works, based on Castlegate in York city centre, that have been individually matched with four of Ainsty Ale’s locally-produced canned beers.

These combinations bring out the intense flavour notes in both the chocolate and the beer, which are all explored in the handy tasting notes guide that is included in every box.

Chocolatier Sophie Jewett, who creates her award-winning chocolates from the heart of the city, said: “This has been a fascinating project for us, learning how the deep flavours of each of the beers pair with intense flavours of our chocolates.

"I’m sure a lot of people wouldn’t think of eating chocolate whilst drinking beer but this is why these partnerships are so very important. By working with a passionate producer, like Andy and Ainsty Ales, we can educate our audiences on the fabulous food and drink on offer around us.”

This is the start of a year-long partnership with plans for an in-person beer and chocolate tasting event at York Cocoa House and a beer-infused warming winter drink.

Andy added: “Our ethos is simple: to provide great tasting experiences to our customers and support fellow local businesses along the way. This is why this partnership is so important to us.

"All small businesses have had a tough time throughout the pandemic and by working together we can strengthen and expand our offerings and support each other’s growth.

"I’m looking forward to partnering with Sophie and the York Cocoa Works team more this year and showcasing York’s food and drink offer as far as we can.”

The Ainsty Ales York Cocoa Works Beer & Chocolate Tasting Box is £30 and available at www.ainstyales.co.uk with local pick up, delivery and UK-wide shipping on offer.

The first boxes available to purchase from the Ainsty Ales website include:

• Cool Citra, a 4.4% West Coast American Pale Ale matched with a Dominican Republic-sourced cocoa 75% Dark Chocolate

• Flummoxed Farmer, a 4% Session Blonde matched with Honduras-sourced cocoa 72% Dark

• Ainsty Assassin, a rich, 4.9% Oatmeal Stout, paired with Ugandan--sourced cocoa 45% Milk

• Killla Kiwi, a 5% New World IPA that is packed with flavour and paired with a suitably punchy and Ecuadorian-sourced 85% Dark