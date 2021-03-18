IT would appear from the council that many landlords in York can’t be trusted to give their tenants a fair deal, especially where there are more than three occupants in what are known as HMOs, or Houses in Multiple Occupation.
The council already has an inspection scheme and is now considering adding 2,000 properties to its list (Bid to raise standard of city homes, March 13). That's another cost for ratepayers to bear which should be passed on to landlords who fail to meet reasonable standards.
What a disgrace in the 21st century that landlords can’t be trusted to provide reasonable accommodation for their tenants.
Why are there always people ready to exploit others for profit, particularly at a time when fewer people can afford to buy their own home?
Jim Welsman,
Stamford Bridge, York
