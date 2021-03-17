THREE people have been arrested after a police officer was seriously injured.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses after a police officer was injured when approaching a vehicle in Harrogate.
The incident happened at 3.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 16), when officers approached a vehicle containing three people in Bewerley Road.
A police spokesman said: "The vehicle, a green Vauxhall Insignia, collided with the police officer, resulting in him falling over. The officer has been taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.
"The vehicle made off but was found a short time later.
"Three people aged 24, 30 and 35, all from Leeds, have been arrested in connection with the incident. They all remain in custody at this time.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police. Dial 101, press 1 and ask to speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12210078916 when passing on any information."
