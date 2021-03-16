POLICE are investigating a report that a man followed and attempted to grab an 11-year-old boy on a field in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said the incident happened on Pontefract Road, Snaith, at about 5.45pm on Monday. "The man didn’t say anything to the boy but reportedly tried to grab him twice," said a spokesman.
"The boy managed to run away to the safety of his home unharmed, but is understandably shaken."
Detective Inspector Andy Crawforth said: “We are taking this report incredibly seriously and are following up a number of lines of inquiry to identify the man responsible.
“At this time it is thought to be an isolated report, but I understand that many parents and young people may be worried. I would like to offer reassurance that the local team are patrolling in the area and are there to listen to any concerns."
The man is 40 – 45, about 5”8’ tall, of a medium build and was wearing a black bobble hat, navy coat and dark jeans, and was last seen on High Street heading towards the Co-op. Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting log 480 of 15 March.