POLICE have arrested two men after discovering a large cannabis grow at an industrial unit in a business park near Ripon.
Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, along with local response officers and specialist search teams, executed a warrant at an industrial unit in the business park on Friday March 12.
During the search, which happened at around 11am, a large number of cannabis plants were discovered.
Two men, aged 36 and 38, were arrested in connection with the cannabis grow, and upon arresting the men further searches were conducted at another unit, where more than 50 cannabis plants were found.
Both men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Inspector Alex Langley said: “The damage that drugs cause to individuals and families is significant, and that’s why it’s important we take this pro-active approach to tackle drug issues.
“The use of industrial units in the Ripon area is of concern as criminals carry out illegal activity in plain sight.
“I would like to ask local business and premises owners to look out for any suspicious activity. Please let us know if something doesn’t feel quite right. The information you provide allows us to carry out this pro-active work in order to try and safeguard our local communities.
“If you have any information or concerns, please report it to us. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
