A NEW discount retailer is set to open its first store in the county.

One Below, a new UK-wide discount store chain selling everything for £1 and under, will open its first store in the Selby this Friday (March 19) at 10am.

Created by the original founders of national chain Poundworld, Yorkshire-based retailer One Below will breathe new life in to the former Carpetright store at Three Lakes Retail Park.

The retailer says they have invested a six-figure sum in the opening of the store, creating 30 new jobs.

One Below is proud to be the only store on the British high street to sell over 5,000 items for £1 or less.

The fresh up-and-coming discount chain has previously opened stores across the UK to queues of shoppers looking to bag a haul of bargains, thanks to its unique savings and product offering.

The Selby store will be the first One Below to open in North Yorkshire.

One Below will offer thousands of essential items across 10 departments including essential cleaning, groceries, medical, home, pet care, health and beauty and DIY. The store will also stock a fantastic range of Easter items available to pick up during your essential weekly shop.

A wide range of favourite household brands such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s are available at incredible bargain prices to shop in store. Plus, many popular cleaning names such as Astonish, Fabulosa and The Pink Stuff, as favoured by social media superstar Mrs Hinch.

On opening day the firm will be implemented recommended social distancing and hygiene measures in order for customers to shop safely.

Managing director Christopher Edwards, 37, said: “We’re excited to open in Selby.

“Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of branded shopping essentials and on-trend items.

“It’s great to be able to breathe fresh new life in to the empty store. When other retailers on the high street are closing, we’re delighted to be able to offer new jobs to locals working in the retail industry."

Since One Below’s launch two years ago, the independent retailer has opened over 60 stores UK wide with plans for further expansion in 2021.