YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped back below the 50 mark, the latest data confirms.
The figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has dropped by three to 49.9 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average at 59.1.
The PHE data shows that just seven more cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area over the last 24 hours, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,071.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased very slightly by less than one to 45.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 46 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,703.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped back below 70 to 68.9 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 36 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 5,294 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,268,821.