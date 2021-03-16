A YORK landmark will turn purple at the weekend to help celebrate a national poll.

The city’s historic Bar Walls as well as St Michael le Belfrey Church next to York Minster will be highlighted in purple in celebration of the Census, the once-a-decade survey which gives a snapshot of UK life.

They will join more than a hundred buildings and landmarks across England and Wales by lighting up purple to celebrate the upcoming census and its importance to communities.

The event is being organised by The Office for National Statistics (ONS) to raise awareness of census day on March 21, a survey that happens every ten years and gives a picture of all the people and households in England and Wales.

Other iconic landmarks including the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, BT Tower in London and Blackpool Tower are signed up for the celebration, which will see them light up in the Census 2021 brand colour from Friday, March 19 through to Sunday, March 21.

The census helps inform the provision of public services throughout the UK, such as determining the appropriate number of school places and hospital beds that are needed to properly serve their communities.

Pete Benton, ONS Director of Census Operations, said: “The census is such an important undertaking that helps inform the vital services we all rely on every single day within our communities.

“We wanted to shine a (purple!) light on the buildings and landmarks that matter most to their local areas, highlighting the importance of the census in helping shape the communities we live in.

“We’re thrilled with all the support we have received so far and would like to thank the Bar Walls and The Belfrey for their participation. Now is the time for everyone to complete their census and be part of history.”

The Bar Walls and The Belfrey Church will light up purple on Friday, March 19 at 21 minutes past nine (21.21pm).

Every household in England and Wales will now be receiving their census letters with unique access codes enabling them to fill in their census online. Census day is March 21, but you can fill yours in as soon as you receive your letter if you’re confident there will be no change in who usually lives in your household. Papers forms are available for those who need them, plus a range of other support. If you need any help, or to request a paper form, you can visit our website www.census.gov.uk. Our census support centre (freephone 0800 141 2021 in England and 0800 169 2021 in Wales) is available if you can’t find the help you need online.

For further information on Census 2021, visit https://census.gov.uk/.