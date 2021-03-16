POLICE are searching for a wanted man who is to be returned to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
Connor Taylor, 24, was given a five-year jail sentence in April 2018 for burglary offences. He was released on licence in February this year.
However, he has now been recalled to prison by the National Probation Service for breaching his licence conditions.
He may be in the Scarborough or Sheffield areas of Yorkshire. Police enquiries are ongoing to locate him.
If you see Taylor, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210075321.
