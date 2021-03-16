EAST Riding businesses that have been severely affected by the national and local Covid restrictions are being reminded that they can still apply for a grant.
Councils have been awarded funding to provide grant support to local businesses, and East Riding of Yorkshire Council has paid out more than £40.5 million since November 2020.
Although many businesses have applied for the grants and are continuing to receive support, East Riding of Yorkshire Council is aware that many businesses may still not have applied and may be eligible.
If your business was mandated to close and you are registered for business rates, even if you had 100 per cent rates relief for 2020/2021, you may be eligible for the Local Restrictions Support Grant.
Councillor Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We urge any businesses severely affected by the pandemic and who have not applied for this grant support to do so.
“The deadline to apply for funding for the Local Restrictions Support Grant and Additional Restrictions Grant is at the end of March so there is not long left to submit an application if your business is eligible.”
The application process will close on March 31.
Councils have also been awarded funding to provide discretionary support to local businesses during the national lockdown.
The Additional Restrictions Grant is available to businesses which cannot access the Local Restrictions Support Grant for closed businesses.
To make an application, visit the East Riding of Yorkshire Council website.