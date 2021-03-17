A YORK Rescue Boat team was called into action after an unattended boat was accidentally set adrift on the River Ouse in the city.
The boat was spotted by York resident Danielle Lindley-Klassen and her husband while they were on a walk at around 8pm on Monday.
Danielle said: “We called the fire service when we spotted the boat between Skeldergate Bridge and Millennium Bridge, but someone had already called the Rescue Boat service to the incident.
“It looked as though they struggled to manage the boat, it hit the concrete banking on both sides of the river.”
It took the York Rescue Boat team around 45 minutes to get the adrift boat under control.
They were eventually able tp tie it to a tree on the bank of the Ouse to stop it travelling any further down the river.
Danielle said: “I bumped into my mother after the incident, who said she believed that two men owned the boat and she had seen it moored to the banking near Skeldergate Bridge.”