A COUPLE from York, who ran a number of pubs in the city, celebrate reaching their Diamond Wedding anniversary today.
Terry and Jean Dewsbury were married on March 18 1961.
Terry is well-known in the York area as he was part of the locally famous Imperial Athletic, or 'Imps', rugby league side that reached the Challenge Cup first round in 1963.
He played rugby league professionally for Hull KR, Doncaster and had one season at York in the 60s.
Terry was also quite well known in golfing circles around the city, having been a member at both Fulford and York Golf Clubs, playing into his eighties latterly at Forest Park.
From the 70s to the 90s they were licensees at a number of pubs in York, firstly at the Green Tree in Beckfield Lane, then the Victoria in Heslington Road and finally The Ship at Strensall.
Jean is one of 13 children, but only her and her sister Mary survive. Jean is the only one who reached her Diamond Wedding like her parents did in 1971.
Jean still keeps a clock that her parents got as a present during their wedding in 1911.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment