IT has now been a week since the last Covid death was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on March 9.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 580.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 17 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 101 people that tested positive for coronavirus have died, taking the total number of Covid-19 deaths in hospitals around the country to 85,411.
Patients were aged between 37 and 96 years old. All except two, aged 62 to 70, had known underlying health conditions.
The dates of death range from January 1 to March 15, with the majority being on or after March 12.
Their families have been informed.
