TWO education companies in Harrogate have teamed up to launch virtual holiday camps.

Online education provider, RocketLearn, and schools PE provider, PE Challenges, are running the digital camp, offering children an hour a day of different activities.

RocketLearn founder David Winfield, a former deputy head, said the camps had been developed as a response to Covid 19.

"We know many children enjoy doing some work in the holidays, but schools are simply not in a position to provide it. Our camps aim to give children a light, fun learning programme; daily Maths and English with afternoon activities such as magic, philosophy, design and much more. With the current ongoing crisis, we know that mental and physical health is more important than ever.Our afternoon sessions cover wellbeing and resilience and we thought the missing element was PE– so we are delighted to partner with PE Challenges a fellow Harrogate business working in the education sector.”

Stuart Owen, founder of PE Challenges, said: “Our programme has been helping schools across the UK and internationally offer children an inspiring fun PE programme.

“Partnering with RocketLearn seemed a perfect fit – as we want children to continue exercising in and out of the school term. We hope the addition of our PE challenges to the RocketLearn programme will encourage children to get active and develop a love of sport.”

The camps are available to individuals and schools looking to provide children with a light approach to continuing learning in the holidays.

RocketLearn is a hybrid of tutoring, online learning and academic enrichment. It combines the best of ed-tech platforms with real teacher intervention. By combining the best of technology with its creators’ years of expertise, its offers a programme that gives real results.

PE Challenges helps primary schools get pupils active by developing their PE skills at home. Its fun, structured, online courses engage children, make delivering high quality PE easy for teachers, and encourage quality family time. Its reports help schools quantify PE Premium benefits and support Ofsted reviews.

Visit www.rocketlearn.co.uk/ or www.pechallenges.com/