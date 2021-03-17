Regarding the report in the press of the vigil in support of the sad death of Sarah Everard (Flowers for Sarah, March 15): I agree that people should be able to vent their feelings, and I totally understand that they want to feel safe walking the streets.
I am an older person who does not, now, walk home in the dark. However, I do not expect people to have demonstrations, vigils etc on my behalf. We live in a terrible world at present but during a pandemic is NOT the time to congregate.
The scenes in London, with police having to ask people not to trample the flowers left in tribute to Sarah, showed a total lack of respect.
I am a male in his late 60s. I would, without thought for my own safety, step in to help any female or male in need of help during an assault. All males are not a risk to females. Some of us actually care.
Name and address supplied