Your centre page article on Monday (What would changes at A&E mean?, March 15) clearly describes the services the Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) next to A&E at York Hospital will provide. One can appreciate separating the service to ensure the more urgent/serious cases get a speedy response.
What I cannot understand is why a private provider can do this more effectively than our own professional NHS staff. Where do Vocare get their staff from? Are they able to recruit experienced staff at less cost? I just don’t understand how a private provider can provide a better/more cost effective service!
I note the question regarding the cost per patient comparison was avoided by saying York CCG have the contract. So why does that prevent us being given an answer?
Jim Welsman, Stamford Bridge