YORK Blues Festival is set to return for a second time this year, bringing a "fantastic day of blues," to the city.

The second York Blues Festival will be taking place on Saturday July 24 at The Crescent Community Venue in the city, which the organisers say has a "long history of community spirit and musical entertainment."

The festival's return was originally planned for the April 4 last year, but this had to be rescheduled several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the festival's organisers, Paul Winn, said: "All being well, fourth time lucky, we can go ahead and bring you a day of fantastic blues in the great city of York."

Paul and his co-organiser, Ben Darwin, are no strangers to the blues scene in the UK, and they are probably best known for presenting "Blues From The Ouse" on Jorvik Radio, a weekly show they hold every Wednesday from 8-10pm, as well as being members of York-based DC Blues.

Paul said: "The first event in 2019 was a huge success and was completely sold out.

"So, if you fancy a full day of blues we strongly recommend getting your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.",

Some of the acts to appear at this year's York Blues Festival include Robbie Reay The Swamp Hoppers, Dori and The Outlaws, John Carroll, Dr Bob and The Bluesmakers, DC Blues and Nick Steed Five.

A range of accommodation close to the venue is available to "make a full weekend of it in York." These include Wheatlands Lodge Hotel, Park Inn by Radisson, the Holiday Inn in York city centre and the Hilton in York.

Doors to the festival will open at 12.30pm with the first act starting at 1pm. There will be live music all the way through to 11pm.

Food will be available at the venue as The Crescent have introduced their 'Pieminster' menu, which will be available up until 9pm during the festival.

Tickets are £12.50 in advance, or £15.00 purchased on the door.

They can also be purchased from yorkbluesfest.co.uk, thecrescentyork.com or from Earworm Records in Goodramgate the city.

For updates, follow the York Blues Festival social media pages, including on Facebook.