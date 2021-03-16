A YORK-based solicitors firm has been bought for an undisclosed sum.

Switalskis Solicitors has expanded its medical negligence and personal injury specialisms with the acquisition of York-based Pryers Solicitors from Pure Business Group.

The deal will see about 70 legal specialists and support staff from Pryers become part of the Switalskis group. The business will continue to trade under the Pryers brand from its base in York.

Established in 2002, Pryers represents clients across the UK in medical negligence, personal injury, professional negligence claims and financial Court of Protection matters.

Switalskis handles legal services including medical negligence, brain and serious injury, child abuse compensation claims, Court of Protection, family law, child care, crime, mental health law, wills and probate, residential and commercial property, employment and commercial law.

The acquisition will add about £5m turnover to the Switalskis group and increase the headcount at the firm to about 450 people. It follows its acquisition of Doncaster firm Atherton Godfrey in December, creating a £25m turnover business.

Managing director John Durkan said the acquisition represents another step forward in Switalskis’ long-term growth strategy:

“Over the last 28 years Switalskis has grown, both organically and via a series of acquisitions, into a highly successful firm with a strong reputation and many practitioners recognised as leaders in their field, regionally and nationally.

“Pryers is a respected team, with a strong brand and reputation in the medical negligence and personal injury sectors. They will complement perfectly our established teams and add critical mass to the business, building further on the strategic growth that we achieved when we incorporated Atherton Godfrey into the group a few months ago.”