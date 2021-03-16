A NEW gym for children is set to open in York.

The Little Gym will open at York Community Stadium at Monk's Cross on April 12.

The gym, which has been four years in the planning, will be offering gymnastics classes designed to build the bodies, brains, and life skills of children of all ages from 4 months to 12 years.

It is the brainchild of owner Kate Henebury who is behind Little Gyms in Harrogate and Leeds, which welcome more than 1,000 families every week.

Kate’s team is on a mission to fill York’s streets with a generation of healthy, strong, emotionally robust, socially confident children ready to deal with anything life throws at them. Local children will learn much more than ‘just gymnastics’ in classes at The Little Gym York.

She said: “Following on from the extraordinarily difficult year our children and families have experienced, now more than ever we need to support families and help local children meet important physical, social and emotional milestones.

“The Little Gym York is a safe space in which children can experience a sense of freedom to play and learn. A place where they can interact with other children, explore at their own pace, learn, take risks, be challenged and be allowed to fail. We don’t need to teach them who they should be, we simply aim to create a place where they can be the best version of themselves.

“After working with York Council for four long years on the Stadium project, followed by delays caused by Covid-19, we’re thrilled to finally open our doors for local families. We were determined to bring our programme to the children of York, we refused to give up.”

Little Gym York will also offer holiday camps for children from 3-12 years, and birthday parties for children aged 1-12 years.

The Little Gym York is operating a waiting list, and spaces are now available to be booked. Parents are advised to book swiftly to avoid disappointment. The Little Gym York is offering a discounted membership for families that join before April 12. Further information and class schedules can be found here.