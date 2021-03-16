York WILL be getting some top-level civil service jobs as the move to decentralise Whitehall continues.

As revealed in The Press yesterday, 1,000 civil service jobs - including 500 Cabinet jobs - are to move from London to Scotland, in a move Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove says will 'bring decision makers closer to the communities they serve'.

But Cabinet Office permanent secretary Alex Chisholm has now confirmed that some Cabinet Office jobs will also be coming to York.

He said: "The civil service needs to draw on the talents and skills of individuals and communities across the UK.

"With the Cabinet Office establishing our second headquarters outside of London, we are opening up opportunities for our existing staff to develop their careers, while also drawing on a new and diverse talent pool.

"This is why it’s great news that the Cabinet Office will now be operating out of Glasgow as our second headquarters, as well as in York and other locations across the UK."

No details are yet available about precisely how many Cabinet Office jobs will be coming there.

But council leader Keith Aspden today welcomed the news.

“Following months of lobbying, I welcome the reiterated commitment to move Government jobs and investment to York as a part of the wider civil service relocation programme," he said.

“York is rightly recognised as one of the best places to live and visit in the UK and is renowned for its diverse culture and rich heritage.

"The quality of the York Central site is amongst the best in the North of England, with excellent transport links connecting us to the rest of the UK. Our city’s strong cultural scene, combined with a strong technology and science sector, means York has much to offer to any relocated government function.

“Whilst we await for further details, we continue to liaise with Government officials regarding the possible establishment of a Government Hub in the York Central site, and we are working with regional and national partners to secure this opportunity, including the higher paid and skilled jobs that would come with such a move.

"I look forwarding to seeing the promises made to our city, region and the North, to level up, being delivered.”