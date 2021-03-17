YORK solicitors have played a key role in two major acquisition deals.

Andrew Jackson Solicitors advised Phil Cook, the sole shareholder of DAM Structures, on the sale of 100 per cent of the share capital to structural steel group, Severfield Plc in Thirsk.

The solicitor firm’s corporate partner, Martin Frost, led the team of advisers, including commercial property partner, Helen Mellors, employment partner Nick Wilson, banking & finance consultant Mark Davies and corporate assistant, Liam Hessay.

The transaction involves a net initial consideration of £12 million, with a further maximum deferred consideration of £7 million payable in 2022.

It also includes a performance-based contingent consideration of up to £8 million, which would be payable over a five-year period.

Phil Cook, managing director of the North Yorkshire-based steel fabrication company, said: “I was delighted with the service I received from Andrew Jackson.

“Martin and the team were a pleasure to work with and really went the extra mile to get this complex transaction completed in a very short timeframe.

“They were extremely proactive and worked round the clock in close collaboration with my accountants and other advisers to drive the deal through to a successful conclusion.”

Martin Frost, corporate partner at Andrew Jackson Solicitors, said: “Since founding the business in the early 2000s, Phil and his team have built a fantastic business with an enviable reputation within the industry.

“The deal presents a great opportunity for all involved and will help DAM Structures unlock its full growth potential with an immediate increase in production capacity. We wish Phil, Severfield and all the team at DAM Structures all the best as the business enters this exciting new chapter.”

Andrew Jackson also advised Burton Roofing, which has a depot in York, on the acquisition of Rinus Roofing Supplies (Rinus).

The deal strengthens Burton Roofing Merchants’s position as the second largest independent specialist distributors of roofing materials in the UK.

Andrew Jackson’s corporate partner, Philip Ashworth, said: “It has been a delight to assist the team at Burton Roofing on this major milestone in their growth.

“It is especially rewarding to represent them as a long-standing client of the firm on this significant deal, which will see the business double in size.”

Rinus, a family-owned business founded in 2007, turned over £57m in 2019, employs 184 people and has a portfolio of more than 2,600 clients.

Rinus owns 24 branches nationwide and provides full product coverage across all roofing applications. It maintains an extensive network of relationships with established U.K. suppliers, giving the company access to the latest product development in the industry. The combined group will have a turnover of income of £140m.