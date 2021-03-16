THE Milton Rooms is counting down the days until it can re-open its doors and has four events lined up to kick things off in May.

The Malton venue also has a new patron, the award-winning actor, singer and theatrical producer Scott Garnham, a local lad who first appeared at the Milton Rooms in 1995 in a Ryedale Youth Theatre production of The Boyfriend, aged just 10.

The community and arts venue recently had its Covid-safe accreditation extended for 2021 by leading UK tourism body Visit Britain. Under the Government’s roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown, indoor entertainment venues are expected to be allowed to reopen after May 17, with Covid restrictions in place.

As well as many annual Ryedale Youth Theatre productions, Scott Garnham appeared in many pantomimes at the Milton Rooms. He started in Little Red Riding Hood, then played Baby Bear in Goldilocks and the Three Bears. In his teens he was either the comedy double act or village idiot in Dick Whittington, Aladdin, Goody Two Shoes and Jack and the Beanstalk and played Buttons in Cinderella.

After graduating from The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Scott has carved out a successful career in the West End and notable credits include Billy Elliot The Musical, Les Misérables, Made in Dagenham directed by Rupert Goold and Pompidou by Matt Lucas for the BBC. He also created the successful international vocal group ‘The Barricade Boys’.

The Milton Rooms has the following events lined up:

May 21: The multi-talented musician Martin Gough returns with his ‘One Man Rock Show’.

May 23: Dickens and the Language of Flowers, a fascinating talk from the Dickens Society looking at the meaning of flowers and how the Victorians loved sending secret messages in a well-chosen bouquet.

May 27: Ryedale Blues Club returns with District Blues, a mix of Americana and Rockabilly.

May 29: Mandy Muden, the Britain’s Got Talent star who wowed the judges and the public alike in 2018.

For event tickets go to: www.themiltonrooms.com/events/