A GROUP of young people were given a stern talking-to by police after their actions resulted in an emergency services call-out.
A member of the public reported seeing a group of teenagers in costume masks, and hearing screams of pain, in Orchard Fields, Malton, shortly before 8pm on Monday (March 15).
Officers attended, and searched the surrounding area, using thermal imaging equipment and Fire and Rescue Service lighting.
Five youths were located, and said they had made the screaming noises. They were taken home and given suitable words of advice in the presence of their parents.
