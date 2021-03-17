A SELF-confessed petrolhead who supplies supercars to the rich and famous is offering his services as a personal shopper.

Adrian Hogarth, who set up SPC Cars in 2017 near York, is extending his concierge service to the consumer market to source vehicles for all budgets, and remove the pressure of haggling with sales teams.

Adrian, who has helped footballers, celebrities and business owners find their dream cars, is now supplying new and pre-owned vehicles to suit most lifestyles.

As part of the service, he is providing advice on how to select the best car to meet specific requirements, negotiates a competitive deal, advises on and arranges finance, organises delivery, completes a detailed handover explaining key features of the car and offers aftersales care.

With his track record in the car industry, he is also able to advise on issues like driveability, practicalities, depreciation values and tax efficiency. There is no finders’ fee; the dealer pays SPC Cars an introduction fee.

Adrian forged a successful career in extreme sports photography spanning 14 years after graduating in photography from the University of Leeds.

His images graced the pages of national magazines from major sporting events at Croft Circuit Race Track, Elvington Drag Strip, Santa Pod Raceway, Shakespeare County Raceway, as well as the annual RAC Rally.

SPC Cars in Wetherby sources vehicles for city living, affordable models for clocking up motorway miles and spacious options for families.

Adrian said: “Having moved away from sports photography into car sales and management for brands, including Ford, Alpha Romeo, Vauxhall, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar Landrover, Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce, I quickly became frustrated with the inflexible and protracted process of car sales. I soon realised that dealership negotiations were an encounter that no one relished. So I set about positioning myself as a car sourcing specialist who puts the customer experience at the forefront of the process, taking the stress and pressure of haggling with the sales team away from the consumer.

“After building up a successful business sourcing supercars to the rich and famous, I’m now delighted to be able to offer the same level of service to consumers, whatever their budget.

“My established and trusted relationships at handpicked national and international dealerships mean that I have the buying power to negotiate competitive deals and finance options, ensuring value for money.

“My aim is to ensure a pleasant shopping experience so people will buy from me again.”