POLICE officers have offered their advice and guidance on how to ensure the safety of your dog as concerns over dog thefts rise.

North Yorkshire Police Inspector, Martin Dennison, said: "We know there is a lot of concern around dog thefts both nationally and in North Yorkshire but we want to reassure our communities that these type of incidents are incredibly rare.

"Enquiries are ongoing following the incident in Pickering recently and we are working hard to follow up any reports of suspicious activity from the public.

"Whilst it is always advisable to take the necessary steps which help keep your pets safe, such as microchipping and keeping them close to you on a walk, dog owners in North Yorkshire do not need to be fearful for their own or their dog’s safety.

"Social media is an important tool for our communities, and one which we use a lot in policing to help share information, but please be cautious when reading and sharing posts as some issues may not be as they appear.

"We have heard reports and social media posts around taking weapons for protection on daily dog walks and I want to underline the fact that we do not advise or condone this.

"Please remember, carrying a weapon is illegal and could result in injury to yourself and/or others. If you see anything suspicious or experience anything which you are worried about then be assured we are here to help so please call 101 to report any concerns."

There are a number of steps you can take to help safeguard your dog: