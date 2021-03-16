A NEW store has opened in York.
LEW Electrical Distributors, an independent electrical wholesaler, has chosen to launch its 14th branch in the city, in Alexandra Court, off James Street.
Now open to trade customers and the public, it is LEW’s seventh outlet in Yorkshire.
Led by Phill Middleton and assisted by Andy Green, LEW York has created new jobs in the warehouse and on the sales counter.
Josh Johnson, group manager, said: “The whole team is really excited by the opening of our York branch.
“We are looking forward to establishing and growing our award-winning service in the area. Key relationships have already been developed with suppliers and customers in the area, so we are confident, along with the LEW difference that we offer, that this new branch will become a key branch in the LEW portfolio.”