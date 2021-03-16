YORK Rescue Boat will benefit from a £2,000 donation from a city convenience store chain.

After seeing an appeal in The Press, staff at Nisa Kimberlow Hill near the University of York, decided to donate some funds to the rescue boat team. The money raised is part of the Nisa Making a Difference Locally scheme.

Making a Difference Locally is a charity that helps Nisa stores raise money that can then be donated to local charities and good causes. This is done through the sale of selected products in store, including all Co-op own brand items and those from Nisa’s own-label Heritage range.

Mark Mullen, lead coxswain and procurement officer at York Rescue Boat, said: “The money will add to our ongoing fundraising efforts to acquire a new operational command vehicle for use in our work in York and further afield. Our current vehicle is an ageing Ford Transit which despite giving sterling work is very much feeling it’s age. The new vehicle will be built with communications and mapping so we can maintain the safety of our crews, first aid equipment to support the boat. It will be seen on the streets of York during our routine patrols and during callouts; our team is available 24 hours a day 365 days a year to support North Yorkshire

Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue on searches and rescues around both rivers, ponds, and lakes.”

To make a donation to York Rescue Boat text YRB and the amount (example YRB 5) to 70085 to donate to YORK RESCUE BOAT. Your text will cost you the standard network message rate in addition to the value of your donation.