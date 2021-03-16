EAST Riding Leisure's fitness YouTube channel, which has been supporting residents of the area with workout 'vlogs' and videos during the Covid-19 pandemic, has now passed the 1,000 subscriber mark.
With over 34,000 views to date, subscribers can view vlogs, short workouts and full workouts on the channel to help keep on top of their fitness during the national lockdowns.
East Riding Leisure release workout videos every week, alongside their shorter version classes and vlogs, delivered by their own fully trained fitness instructors with a lot of experience in the industry.
These include five minute, 20 minute, 30 minute, 45 minute and 60 minute workouts, offering a mix of cardio, strength, and wellbeing, classes for those less mobile, pilates and also cooking advice to keep on top of your diet.
New workouts premiere throughout the week, all delivered by fully trained instructors, and all free of charge for all users to help them keep on top of their fitness routine.
More content is being added on a regular basis, so keep checking the page for new classes and updates on the channel at: www.youtube.com/EastRidingLeisure