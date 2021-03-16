ONE more resident at a care home in York has lost their life to Covid-19, the latest figures confirm.
The data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus at care homes in York so far in 2021 is now 38.
There have been two more Covid deaths at care homes in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
The latest data is registered up until March 13.
The data was supplied to the ONS by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Comments are closed on this article.